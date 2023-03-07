Sonam Kapoor In A Burgundy Anarkali Suit Set Is The Ethnic Fashion Inspiration You Need!

Sonam Kapoor looked lovely in a burgundy and black anarkali suit set by Ri Ritu Kumar, which is ideal for festive occasions!

The actress looks stunning in a Ritu Kumar anarkali outfit set.

Sonam Kapoor posed for a new photoshoot at the home of her actor father, Anil Kapoor. In the photos she posted on Instagram on Saturday, she appears ‘beautiful’ in black ethnic attire and traditional jewellery, with a bindi on her forehead.

The star remarked that the photographer only takes good pictures of her when she is dressed in Indian attire. Sonam Kapoor’s fashion choices have always left us speechless.

The actress, who delivered her first child with Anand Ahuja in August of last year, not only stunned us with her maternity looks, but also with some jaw-dropping post-pregnancy looks.

Sonam never disappoints with her wardrobe choices, and this time was no exception. The actress has recently aced some amazing ethnic outfits, and she just revealed a batch of photos in an anarkali suit set by Ri Ritu Kumar. Check out her outfit details below!

Sonam captioned the photos on Instagram, “Love these Indian dramatic photographs… Thank you for shooting me well in Indian only, vaishnavpraveen.” She accompanied her caption with a laughing emoji.

Outfit Details

Sonam Kapoor is wearing Ri Ritu Kumar’s burgundy and black Paridhi Parampara Anarkali outfit set in her most recent Instagram photos.

An Anarkali kurta, a lavishly embroidered jacket over it, a churidar, and a dupatta comprise the traditional attire. Sonam redefines elegance with this stunning ensemble, which is ideal for any festive event!

The multi-colored kalis in the black full-sleeved anarkali kurta have a black border at the bottom. The kalis in red, black, and yellow lend just the proper amount of colour to the traditional ensemble. The attire is complemented by a lavishly embroidered zardozi waistcoat and a sheer net dupatta with a golden border. The outfit is worth Rs 59,500.

Glam Options

Sonam Kapoor complemented her look with stunning gold earrings from Amrapali Jewelry. Her makeup was flawless, and the actress wore a bindi on her brow. Sonam looks like royalty in these stunning photos.

On Professional Front

Blind, Sonam’s next film, co-starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey, is still awaiting a release date and is likely to debut on OTT later this year. Blind is directed by Shome Makhija and is an authentic adaptation of the 2011 Korean film of the same name.