Sonam Kapoor Shares Pics From Austria Vacation; Thanks Hubby For Prioritising Her!

Actress Sonam Kapoor shared some stunning pictures from Austria where she is vacationing with her husband Anand Ahuja. The actress shared the pictures on Instagram with a note of appreciation for Anand. She said that he knows that to be a good father, one must first be a good husband. The couple welcomed a baby boy in August. They named him Vayu.

In the first picture, Sonam is seen kissing Anand Ahuja on the cheek. The second picture showed the beauty of Lake Altaussee. The third picture showed their resort in Austria.

Sonam captioned it, “Morning walk with my angel husband. These last few months I’ve really been able to appreciate and understand what an amazing partner and husband I’ve been lucky enough to get. Thank you @anandahuja for putting my needs above your own and being obsessive about my health and happiness. I knew you’d be a great dad but you’ve understood being a good dad is first being the best husband you can be. I love you. #everydayphenomenal #vayusparents. PS: nothing beats holding your hand and walking.”

Some fans noticed how she addressed Anand and herself as ‘Vayu’s parents’ in the caption. Fans commented, “God continue blessing you both, its hard now days to find someone that puts the other first in everything,” “The last line is so true… parents should not forget they are a couple first,” “Peace mercy and blessings of almighty God on both of you,” “You schmoopie lovebirds…miss you both!! May you always have fun holding hands everywhere you go!!”