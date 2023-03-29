Street Fashion: Sonam Kapoor Shows How To Add A Chic Touch To Your Outfit By Layering Up A Jacket And Cool Sneakers!

Sonam Kapoor’s inventive fashion sense never ceases to astound us. Fashionista Sonam Kapoor has always slayed the glam game, whether it was in casual ensembles or red carpet fashion.

This time, the diva created a boho-inspired look that will have fashion lovers scrambling to take notes. Always stylish, always sophisticated.

Sonam Kapoor isn’t afraid to make a fashion statement, whether on the runway or in public. The actress was seen wearing an unique outfit. It’s also ideal for street style inspiration.

There is a reason Sonam Kapoor is calls a fashionista, and the actress has repeatedly demonstrated that no one can do it better than her. Sonam Kapoor, although she does not have a film release, constantly gets a lot of attention due to her presence on social networks.

the actress lit up social media with photos from her recent photoshoot. Sonam was photographed wearing a multi-colored corset top with mirror work and embroidery. She wore a similar jacket with mirror work and embellishments over it, giving her a proper street-wear and boho vibe.

Sonam Kapoor was posted wearing a bright corset top with a jacket and a black skirt. She finished off her ensemble with trainers and statement earrings.

Too many Spring fashion trends are causing havoc on the internet. To most people, fashion is a thrilling prospect, from learning to re-style and experimenting with outfits and colours. To us, this can also mean a very adaptable activity in which we can toss on and try new things.

Check out Sonam Kapoor’s newer appearance and consider how seasonless she tends to make a jacket look.

Sonam Kapoor back in India, so it’s back to the glitzy jacket night. A win-win situation for both the Bollywood actress and the fashion faithful.

Outfit Details

Sonam Kapoor was seen wearing a black thigh-high slit dress with a hand-embroidered jacket. Sonam turned the muse of renowned fashion designer Saaksha Kinni.

Her ensemble echoed festive allure, as her jacket is appropriate for a Sangeet night. The combination of colours and the luxury of fine embroidery already gives us the best style vibes.

Sonam wore a Saaksha & Kinni long-sleeved and oversized jacket, styled by Rhea Kapoor and Abhilasha Devnani. It had a massive plunging neckline and was paired with a sweetheart neckline multi-colored top.

From of the delicately done hand-embroidered mirror work to tassels and thread work and an overlap detail, the Aisha actress’s layered number with circles and squares had its charms. Her jacket, which cost Rs. 78,000, was worn with a black skirt with a side slit and an asymmetric hem.

Accessories

Sonam accessorised with Nike shoes and Ritika Sachdeva and Minerali jewellery, including star and mirror earrings and rings.

Glam Picks

Sonam Kapoor chose matte lipstick, smokey subtle eyeshadow, perfect brows, dazzling highlighter, and glowing skin for her glam look and textured waves.

On Work Front

Sonam Kapoor’s next film will be Blind, which she will star in. Shome Makhija directed the film, which wrapped production in 2021.