Style Goals: Sonam Kapoor Channels Her Inner Swan In A White Ruffle Gown For A London Dance Party!

Sonam looked stunning in a white gown borrowed from her sister Rhea’s closet. Sonam Kapoor is back in London after attending Haute Couture Week in Paris, but she is still making style statements on the side. She got back to London, dressed in a pleasant sundress that seemed perfect for a pleasant English summertime.

Sonam Kapoor has made a much-anticipated comeback to the acting scene with Jio Cinema’s OTT release, Blind, in addition to her fashion triumphs. Sonam Kapoor’s impeccable sense of style continues to redefine elegance, and her latest photos in a white midi dress are proof of her fashion prowess. She shows her effortless capacity to pull off every ensemble with grace once again, allowing us in awe while discovering futuristic style goals.

Sonam Kapoor has maintained her status in the fashion industry since her film debut. Even though she has stepped away from the spotlight, her impeccable taste and stunning outfit choices have helped her build a fan base. There hasn’t been a single occasion when the actress has let her guard down when it comes to her exceptional wardrobe choices, whether it’s beautiful red-carpet moments at world-famous events or lavish seasonal attire in the country.

Sonam Kapoor’s fashion choices have always been known for pushing boundaries and shattering stereotypes. She knows exactly where to go to find the perfect outfit for a dance party: her sister Rhea Kapoor’s wardrobe. Sonam recently stunned the fashion world with her stunning choice while in London. Nobody can mess with the Kapoor sisters when it comes to fashion. While Sonam Kapoor’s fashion game is always on point, the majority of the credit goes to her fashion-obsessed sister, Rhea Kapoor.

Outfit Details

Sonam looked stunning in a white dress from her sister Rhea’s wardrobe, demonstrating her love for all things fashion and style. The white dress is from the Lanvin collection. The Charmeuse long sleeve midi dress has bottom ruffles and a tied collar. The dress is flared and floaty, with a cape-like back and generous volume on the bottom. The dress has an elasticated waistband, ruffled detailing, a mid-length, and a curved hem at the back. The dress costs $4650 (Rs.3,84,083).

The dress had a ruffled bottom design that added a playful touch to her look. The fashionista exuded confidence and charm in a plunging neckline and a chic tie-knot detail. Her flowy long sleeves added an elegant touch to the outfit. The magnificent bottom ruffles gave the gown movement and texture, while the attached collar made an aura of sophistication. The flared and floaty silhouette exuded a whimsical air, which was enhanced by the plunging neckline and cape-like back, which added drama to the overall look.

Accessories And Makeup

Sonam Kapoor gown was complemented by a pair of black heels. Sonam’s style was as flawless as ever. She let her natural beauty shine through with minimal makeup, opting for a subtle yet mesmerising approach. Her smokey eyes added a touch of allure, which was beautifully complemented by her bold red lips.

Sonam completed her appearance by gracefully tying her hair into an sleek low bun, radiating elegance and eternal appeal. Her classic low bun and minimal makeup completed the sophisticated yet effortlessly glamorous look. She truly knows how to steal the show in all the right ways, proving that the best fashion inspiration is often right at our fingertips.