Television actress Sumbul Touqeer became popular with her stint in Bigg Boss 16. While many loved her, some also criticised her for her performance. Before Bigg Boss, Sumbul featured in Imlie where she played the lead role of a village girl. She became a household name with her character. In a recent interview, Sumbul opened up on how she was judged for her skin colour in the industry.

Sumbul Touqeer Opens Up On Being Criticised For Her Skin Tone

In an interview with Etimes, Sumbul revealed people questioning after she got cast in Imlie despite being dark-skinned. She also revealed that she ‘cried a lot’ because of such comments, but things changed after her show topped the TRP charts.

She said she had felt very bad that day and had cried a lot but after the show was aired, things started to change. The opening TRP numbers of lmlie were 2.2 and the number just went up and never came down till the time she was a part of it. Sumbul said that people forgot how she looked, and they just noticed her work. Those people, who disliked her also started praising her.

Sumbul Reveals She Rejected Imlie Initially

Touqeer in the same interview also revealed that initially she rejected Imlie because she thought ‘main kya lead role karungi’. She said that her Imlie auditions the ‘worst of all’ she ever gave.

She added that she had started to believe that if she has this skin tone, she can never be a heroine. When she was offered Imlie, she wasn’t convinced that she would get that role, and that’s why she directly said no and refused the offer.

Sumbul On Her Struggles During Her Initial Days In The Industry For Her Skin Tone

She also said that the initial days in the showbiz industry were ‘very tough’. for her. People wanted ‘only fair-skinned actors’ and it was ‘demeaning and insulting’ for her.

Sumbul said, “For me colour complexion is not important. I had started to believe that if you are dark skinned you can’t be a lead heroine. All the heroines, if you see them all, were mostly fair. I don’t have anything against anyone but this is what I started to believe.” She further added that the stereotype broke when she bagged Imlie.