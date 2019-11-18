Sunny Leone Turned Photographer For Her Adorable Daughter, Nisha At ‘Frozen 2’ Premiere

Despite facing many hardships and being judged every now and then for her past Sunny Leone has kept her head high and her dreams higher. And now she has made it big in the industry. Apart from being a successful actress in the film industry, Sunny is a loving wife to her husband Daniel Weber and a doting mother to her kids Nisha, Asher and Noah.

Now, on November 17, 2019, Sunny took a day off and went to the premiere of Disney film, Frozen 2 with her little daughter Nisha. And the cuteness was beyond words. The family walking down was just perfect. Little Nisha was looking totally adorable in white top and peach skirt. However what blew everyone’s heart was, Sunny clicking pictures of her daughter, while Nisha was posing. Take a look at the heart-melting video below:

On October 14, 2019, Sunny’s adopted daughter Nisha turned four and the actress left no stone unturned to make it special for her little one. The pictures are going crazy viral in the social media, in case you missed it take a look:

Sunny Leone had adopted her first daughter Nisha. In an interview with Mumbai, Mirror Sunny had once opened up about how beautiful Nisha is and said, “Nisha is the best gift I could ask for. She is so beautiful and amazing! From being in a foster home to coming home with us, she has been adjusting to her new life, it’s so amazing. It is just that God brings people in your life when it is the right time. I look forward to see her when she wakes up in the morning and be the last person to see her when she goes to bed. I love feeding and playing with her. Last night, she was on top of me and we were rolling like a snake on the floor. I spend so much time on the floor these days. My floor is pristine because she runs around and plays. My life has changed only for the better.”