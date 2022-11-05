Tabu Opens Up On Why She Never Used Her Father’s Surname- Bollywood Scoop

Tabu emphasized why it was never important for her to use her father’s surname. When it comes to her personal life she maintains secrecy. In a recent chat show, Rendezvous with Simmi Garewal, she revealed that her parents got divorced. She added why she doesn’t use her full name Tabassum Fatima Hashmi and Hashmi being her father’s surname she never felt like using it. She never thought it was imperative to use her last name as her father’s surname, it was always Tabassum Fatima, which was her middle name. At school, Fatima was her surname.

Scoop

The actress also shared that she does not have fond memories of her father. She even said she doesn’t feel like meeting her father and she never misses him. She is not curious to know her father and is happy with the way she was brought up and further added that she has settled in her life.

Tabu who is a versatile actress is known for her brilliant acting prowess. She is famous for playing role in Maachis in 1996, followed by Virasat in 1997, and Astitva in 2000. In 2011, the actress won the national award twice and was also felicitated with Padma Shri. Her role in Bollywood Blockbuster, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was commendable and now she is all set to brace up for the new sequel Drishyam 2 where she will portray the role of a cop.

The film takes a leap of seven years after the incident in 2015. The film features Ajay Devgan, Ishita Dutta, and Shriya Saran in the lead role, also starring Akshay Khanna. The film is directed by Abishek Pathak and will be released on 18 November.