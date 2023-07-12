‘Teen Bachche…’: Jaya Bachchan Revealed Why She Left Acting After Marrying Amitabh Bachchan!

B-town veterans Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan make for one of the favorite couples of Bollywood. Despite being busy in their work, they take care of each other like no one. Though Amitabh is actively working in the industry, Jaya had said goodbye to showbiz after having two children- Shweta Nanda and Abhishek Bachchan. She distanced herself from the filmy world after becoming a mother. Now, an old interview of the actress in which she shared why she left acting after marriage is going viral.

In a joint interview with her better half, Jaya had said, “I have not started working yet. I have three children to take care of”. On this, Big B had a laugh. He had stated, “We have two children and the third one is me.”

Jaya Bachchan never shies away from talking about taking leave to look after her children. During the podcast of her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, Jaya was asked what sacrifices a woman has to make for her family. She objected to this and said, “I do not think sacrifice is the right word to use. I would say that you are putting someone else’s needs, feelings and thoughts before yours. I think when you do something from within, it is not a sacrifice. You know that you are an educated girl, you are an intelligent girl, why are you saying sacrifice.”

Jaya then recalled the time when she left work. She quoted, “I remember when I stopped working, everyone said that I sacrificed my career for marriage and children. But it was not so. I was happy to be a mother and wife. It was actually more exciting for me than films.”

On the work front, Jaya Bachchan will soon appear in Karan Johar’s directorial ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.It will be released in theatres on 28 July.