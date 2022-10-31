Touching Alia Bhatt’s Pregnant Belly Will Be High On Katrina Kaif’s Wish List When They Meet; Deets Inside!

In a recent interview, Katrina Kaif was probed about Alia Bhatt and what she’d want to do if the two ever crossed. Kat replied to the question cutely. A few years ago, Katrina and Alia became pals while working out together in the gym. They will also appear together in Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar’s film Jee Le Zaraa.

Katrina was asked in the most recent interview with Bollywood Bubble what her first reaction would be when she met Alia. She smiled and gestured to her belly in a soft, stroking manner. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia are currently expecting their first child. “That’s what I’d like to do. I see her in the gym a lot. Yea, she is amazing. She is still doing her workouts in the gym,” she answered.

In case you didn’t know, Ranbir and Katrina dated for a while. They then parted, and in 2017 he started dating Alia. This year’s April fans marked their wedding. Two years ago, Kat also began a relationship with Vicky Kaushal. They got wed in Jodhpur last year.

Questions were also directed regarding Deepika Padukone towards Katrina. “I frequently see her in the gym. We actually use the same gym. She was recently lying in an exercise hammock doing some kind of suspension exercise I recorded a video of her and sent it to her.” Ranbir dated Deepika for a while before Katrina. Deepika posted the same video a few days earlier on Instagram.

With Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, Phone Bhoot will be Katrina’s latest film. In the movie, she plays a ghost. It will be released on Friday. Along with Salman Khan and Tiger 3, she also has Merry Christmas with actor Sriram Raghvan. Alia will appear in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Additionally, she has the Gal Gadot-starring Netflix film Heart of Stone. She will make her Hollywood debut with this.