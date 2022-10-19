‘Trying To Initiate A Divorce’: Karanvir Bohra Gets Trolled For Lifting Poonam Pandey In His Arms!

TV actor Karanvir Bohra shares a great rapport with the majority of his co-stars. And talking about his equation with co-contestants of reality shows he has been part of, Bigg Boss 12 and Lock Upp, the actor is quite friendly with many of them. Recently, he bumped into adult star Poonam Pandey, who was with him inside Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp. They were seen goofing around on the streets of Mumbai. But something about their meeting is pissing off the viewers.

It so happened that when Bohra met Pandey, they started posing for the shutterbugs. Later, the Naagin 3 actor lifted the model up in his arms. He said, “Poonam Pandey, as light as a feather,” while lifting Poonam. Karanvir, who is in a happy space with his wife, Teejay and is a father of three beautiful daughters got brutally trolled for his action on social media. Netizens said that he should be more careful with his gestures to other ladies in the public.

“Bhai 3 bachhe he tu married he thoda dhyan rakh,” said one user. While mocking him, a user wrote, “Ashleel h yeh launda.” “Karanvir Bohra just trying to initiate a divorce here,” wrote another. A third user commented, “Tharak ka thekedaar karanvir.” “Josh mei hosh kho baitha h,” read another comment. “Chal kya Raha hai (sic)”, “Control uday control (sic)”, some others penned.

On the work front, Karanvir Bohra was last seen in the role of a stylish serial killer in the second season of Aashiqana. He has been part of shows like Just Mohabbat, Shararat and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.