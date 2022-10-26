Uorfi Javed In Legal Trouble For Wearing Revealing Outfits In Haye Haye Yeh Majboori Music Video!

Uorfi Javed was seen in the music video for the remake of the famous Zeenat Aman song Haye Haye Yeh Majboori. According to a new report, the actor-social media personality is in legal trouble for allegedly exposing ‘sexually explicit’ material due to the clothing she wore in the music video.

A complaint has reportedly been filed against Uorfi in Delhi for ‘publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act.’ In the Haye Haye Yeh Majboori music video, she was seen wearing an orange saree as she danced in the rain with backup dancers.

The complaint was filed by an anonymous person from Delhi citing Uorfi’s outfit in the song’s music video. The report said that the complaint was filed for ‘publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act in electronic form.’ No other information about the complaint is yet available. Uorfi has not made any statement till now.

Since its release on October 11, the Haye Haye Yeh Majboori music video has received over 8 lakh views, It has nearly 16,000 comments on YouTube. The song is composed by Gourov Dasgupta. It is sung by Shruti Rane. The original song is by Lata Mangeshkar. It is composed by Laxmikant Pyarelal. The original Haye Haye Yeh Majboori from the 1974 film Roti Kapda and Makaan featured Zeenat Aman.

Uorfi recently told about her style. She said, “I like to wear something that makes me stand out. I am bold and that should be visible in my clothes as well. You cannot expect Cardi B (American rapper) to dress in salwar and saree. People dress up according to their personality.”