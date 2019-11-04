Uses of an OTG

Share

The one thing that all of us love is food. Everyone loves food indecisive of their culture, caste, religion and colour. India is one such country that is famous for its food. In fact, we have a variety of food items that are famous from different cities. And the one thing that makes cooking easier for everyone is an Oven Toaster Griller, generally called OTG. I would say it is a great invention for people who love to cook. From pizza to cake, grill cottage cheese to chicken kebabs, you can make anything with the help of the Havells OTG. The most amazing thing about it is that it can reheat, keep warm, grill, barbecue, and bake food items. What else do we need, right?

OTG allows you to impress everyone with the yummiest dishes that too with so fewer efforts. Essentially a smaller version of a traditional oven, an OTG features heated coils on the bottom and the roof of the oven. You have the choice to heat either one or both coils of your oven. This heating element converts electric energy into heat to create high temperatures to bake the food. The Oven Toaster Griller has a thermostat which helps in controlling the temperature while ensuring that the food is cooked or heated well. Havells OTGs are known for their delectable food, which requires a little extra time to be cooked. Unlike microwaves, OTGs take more time but their forte lies in their lip-smacking dishes.

However, it is really important to know its uses while you plan to buy an OTG. You must read the instruction manual carefully so that you can make the most of your OTG. Making your job a little easy, here are some uses of OTGs that you must know.

Baking

Baking is a method of preparing food that uses dry heat, normally in an oven. He most common baked item is bread but many other types of foods are baked. Heat is gradually transferred from the surface of cakes, cookies, and breads to their centre. As heat travels through, it transforms batters and doughs into baked goods and more with a firm dry crust and a softer centre. You just need to be careful that the oven is preheated to the right temperature as the recipe demands. It is is one golden rule that will give you perfect results. Also, make sure you turn on both top and bottom heat of your oven.

Toasting

Toasting generally refers to the method of browning breads by exposing them to radiant heat. It completely changes the flavour and texture of the bread and makes it crunchier and firmer to spread toppings over it. You can also toast breads in a toaster yet oven provides the best results. When toasting pizzas, sandwiches or breads in an OTG, use the setting for top heat.

Grilling

Grilling is a form of cooking that involves dry heat applied to the surface of food, commonly from above, below or from the side. Grilling usually involves a significant amount of direct, radiant heat, and tends to be used for cooking meat and vegetables quickly. In the Havells OTG, skewers are provided to grill food. Using the skewers and the basting tray to catch all the drips, you can make kebabs and tikkas easily. Use the setting that gives top heat and rotate the food items regularly to grill them to perfection.

Reheating

Reheating is all about heating the cooked food again to make it more eatable. Some food items can be easily reheated on gas cooktops, but most cannot. In such situations, ovens are great for reheating. Food items like samosas, patties, pizzas, pastas and many others can be easily reheated in an OTG.

Conclusion

So now you must have understood how important Havells Oven Toaster Griller is for any kitchen. It gives you so many options: bake, grill, toast and reheat. It can assist you in making scrumptious dishes with less oil. Now you can make all the yummy kebabs, tikkas, pizzas, cakes, muffins, breads and so much more using OTGs with fewer efforts. And Havells is one such brand that offers a wide range of OTGs which can readily help you in the cooking job. All the ovens are sturdy and performance-driven – available in different capacities.