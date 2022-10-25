Checkout Some Potential Risk Factors For Heart Disease In Women!

Men are at the forefront of heart disease. This notion is not correct. At least that’s what the doctors think. At least 41 per cent of women in the country feel at risk of heart disease. There is less fear of getting ‘coronary heart disease’ in reproductive age.

At that time, the production of estrogen hormone in the body of women is correct. That hormone controls heart disease. However, the amount of estrogen decreases with age. As a result, heart disease nests in the female body. Excessive stress, busy life, not eating at the right time—everyday life is the cause of heart disease.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in five women in America dies of heart disease. A report published in ‘The Lancet’ last year also highlighted that the rate of heart disease among women is increasing day by day in all countries including India.

Heart disease symptoms are often different in men and women. According to various studies, symptoms like chest pain are not seen before heart disease in women. In this case, symptoms like fatigue, shortness of breath, and shoulder and neck pain are mainly seen. Check out what causes an increased risk of a heart attack in women.

High Blood Pressure

During pregnancy, many women suffer from high blood pressure. At this time, if the blood pressure increases, the blood and oxygen cannot reach the brain in sufficient quantity through the blood vessels. In this case, the risk of heart attack increases a lot.

Smoking

This habit increases the risk of heart disease. If you stop smoking, the risk of heart disease is reduced by eighty per cent. Also, keep yourself away from excessive drinking.

Some chronic problems

Having problems with diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol increases the risk of heart disease. All these diseases cause the narrowing of the blood vessels. Blood flow is obstructed. As a result, stress is placed on the heart. The risk of cardiovascular disease increases.

Stress

Stress also increases the risk of developing this disease in women. Lack of adequate sleep is one of the biggest catalysts for heart disease. 6 to 8 hours of sleep daily is essential to keep the body healthy. Many women suffer from insomnia due to busy schedules and stress. This increases the risk of a heart attack.