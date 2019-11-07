Varun Dhawan’s Girlfriend Natasha Dalal Spills The Beans On Their Long Term Relationship And Wedding Plans

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have been dating for quite a long time now. Varun has been snapped with his lady love on a number of occasions but never openly accepted his relationship with Natasha. However, this year, Varun talked openly about his relationship with his childhood love Natasha and made everything official on Koffee With Karan. Ever since Varun made his relationship with Natasha Dalal official we have been eagerly waiting for the two to announce their wedding. But it seems like Varun Dhawan’s girlfriend has some other plans.

In a recent interview with HELLO magazine, Natasha revealed that they are planning to get married but not anytime soon. She had stated, “Marriage is on the cards eventually, just not right now.” Natasha also revealed that the two of them have known each other since childhood but they started dating in the mid-’20s. She had stated, “Varun and I were in school together. We stayed friends until we were in our mid-20s and then, I remember, we started dating just before I moved away. It was around then that, I think, we realized we were more than just good friends.

In an interview with Filmfare Varun had talked about Natasha’s influence in her life. He had stated, “Actually, I decided to do a film like Badlapur or October because of her. It’s because of her and some of our friends that I do slightly different films. They like such kind of cinema. What’s special about our relationship is that I have someone, who isn’t with me just because I’m an actor. It’s amazing to have someone like that in your life. We bond over each other and that’s the main thing. We’ve known each other for too long, so the connection is deep. It’s like a family. It’s always been so.”

On Koffee With Karan season 6 Varun had spilled the beans on his relationship with Natasha and said, “Where me and Natasha are concerned, I think, eventually, after we get married, we are together all that stuff, she has to, she has her own individuality. That’s why I’m with her because she has her own individuality, she has her own voice which is super strong with things she wants to do and things she wants to achieve in life. And, as her partner, that is something I want to support, you know. And, she has been so supportive where my career is concerned, always, from day one actually.”

He further went on to add, “Because I have known her, we were in school together. We were just friends, we weren’t dating then. But since day one she has been supportive of my dreams and it has to be the same. It has to be equal from my side. From my side, I have to be supportive of her dreams also, or what she wants to achieve, or what she likes. Eventually, I think as a couple you want to evolve together.”

We wish Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal a lifetime of togetherness.