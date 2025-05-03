Vijay Deverakonda Issues Apology After Complaint Over Remarks On Tribals, Clarifies Context

Actor Vijay Deverakonda has issued a public apology following backlash over remarks made during the audio launch of his upcoming film Retro in Hyderabad. A police complaint was recently filed against the actor for allegedly making derogatory comments about tribal communities during the event. Responding to the controversy, Vijay took to X (formerly Twitter) to clarify his statement and express “sincere regret” for any unintended hurt caused.

In his detailed post, Vijay reiterated that he had no intention to offend any community, particularly India’s Scheduled Tribes. “It has come to my attention that a remark I made during the Retro audio launch event has caused concern among some members of the public. I wish to sincerely clarify: there was absolutely no intention to hurt or target any community, especially our Scheduled Tribes, who I deeply respect and consider an integral part of our country,” he wrote.

The actor explained that the context of his speech was about national unity. “I was speaking about unity — about how India is one, our people are one, and how we must move forward together,” Vijay stated. “In what world would I, while urging us to stand united as a country, deliberately discriminate against any group of Indians — all of whom I see as family?”

Clarifying his use of the word “tribe,” Vijay said he used the term in its historical and dictionary sense, not as a reference to India’s contemporary Scheduled Tribes classification. “The word ‘tribe,’ as I used it, referred to a time centuries ago when societies globally were organised into tribes and clans. It was never about the Scheduled Tribes recognised by the Indian Constitution,” he explained. He also quoted a dictionary definition to support his intent.

“If any part of my message was misunderstood or hurtful, I express my sincere regret. My only aim was to speak of peace, progress, and togetherness,” Vijay added. He concluded by promising to use his platform responsibly — to “uplift and unify, never to divide.”

The controversy stems from comments Vijay made while addressing the April 22 terror attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 28 tourists. During the event, the actor said, “They behave like tribals did 500 years ago, fighting without common sense.” The remark sparked criticism, with lawyer Lal Chauhan filing a complaint alleging that Vijay’s comments were offensive to tribal communities.