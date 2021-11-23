Virat Kohli Calls Wife Anushka Sharma A ‘Cat’, See The Funny Reaction Of Users!!

People like Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and her husband cricketer Virat Kohli alot. The couple is very active on social media and often shares their photos, videos and romantic moments with their fans. The actress’s husband is busy these days preparing for the Test match against New Zealand to be played from November 25. Meanwhile, he recently shared some pictures of his practice session on social media.

Virat Kohli

At the same time, Virat’s wife actress Anushka Sharma also commented on these pictures. To this her husband gave a romantic reply in a very funny way. Virat’s answer here is being liked by the fans of Virushka. Fans are also liking and commenting a lot on this picture.

In these shared pictures, Virat is seen sitting in a chair with a cute cat on his lap. Sharing these pictures, he wrote in the caption, ‘Quick hello to a cool cat from the practice session’. In these pictures, he appeared in a very funny style with a cat.

Anushka and Virat

At the same time, commenting on these photos, Virat’s wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma wrote, “Hello cat”. However, the funny thing happened when Virat called her a cat on this comment of Anushka. Virat wrote, ‘Delhi’s Launda and the cat of Mumbai’.

Actually, Virat is from Delhi and Anushka is from Mumbai. After seeing this now users are also reacting fiercely to this comment of Virat. Even before this, Virat shared a cute picture of himself with his wife actress Anushka Sharma, which was well-liked by the people.