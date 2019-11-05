Wedding Is Around The Corner? Here Is How You Can Keep Yourself Fit And Glowing?

Share

Keeping yourself fit is very important these days. You should take care and practice to remain fit. Here given are the few tips that will help you do the same:

Hydrate.

Make sure to drink water throughout the day to stay hydrated. Not drinking enough H2O could spark hunger pangs, which may actually be thirst.

Go easy on the apps.

Cheese and crackers can happen any day of the year. Save your appetite (and calorie consumption!) for dinnertime.

Use a smaller plate.

Stick all those Thanksgiving sides on a smaller plate. Research shows it’ll help you eat 22 per cent fewer calories, while a bigger plate of food may be licked clean, even if we’re not hungry.

Dim the lights.

Studies suggest that eating in softer light may lead to consuming less food. So create a nice intimate ambience that everyone will love. Get outside.

Do it fast.

Don’t have an hour to hit the gym? Don’t worry. Try an at-home circuit workout, Tabata training, or a Greatist Workout of the Day. All take 20 minutes (or less!) to get in a good workout.

Split up the chores.

Everyday activities (like tidying up the family room) can burn more calories than you’d think. So offer to do the dishes or swiffer the floor—not only does it lend a hand, it gets you moving too!

Bust a move.

Nothing says family bonding more than a dance party. Gather a group, turn up the tunes, and get the blood flowing. It may help you digest all that stuffing too.

Chew slowly.

How quickly we eat really does matter, research shows. In one study, fast eaters consumed around three ounces of food per minute, while slowpokes only ate about two ounces. Chewing slowly could mean less calories consumed, so take a chill pill when digging into the dinner plate.

Beware of dangerous foods.

Be careful with foods that aren’t as healthy as they seem. (Green bean casserole, anyone?) Gratins, mashed potatoes, and cranberry sauce may hide some sneaky ingredients high in fat and sugar.

Watch out for liquid calories.

Unfortunately, calories from alcohol can sneak up on us during the holidays. Go easy on the booze and stick to healthier cocktails like a vodka soda or Bloody Mary to avoid excess sugar.

Skip the seconds.

Wait 20 minutes (the amount of time it probably takes to feel full) before filling up the dinner plate again. Unless you’re really hungry, save some food for leftovers—the best part about Thanksgiving, right?