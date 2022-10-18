Why Pick Natural Hair Extensions Over Permanent Hair Transplants?

By 35, 40% of both sexes will have regular hair loss. Hair restoration is becoming increasingly popular as people become more self-conscious. This has increased hair transplant demand in India and worldwide. Hair transplantation restores baldness by transplanting hair from a donor location to a recipient site. It repairs and beautifies hair.

The patient’s outcomes determine a hair transplant’s success. Such things need new skills. If the surgeon cuts follicular implantation incisions at the wrong angle, the patient may seem weird. Hair transplants have significant risks.

Thus, more people are using hair extensions to achieve the same aims. Hair transplant surgery is more costly, invasive, and unpleasant than hair extensions.

The latest analysis predicted 7.86% annual growth in the hair transplant sector between 2017 and 2022. The research predicts a 9.97% CAGR from 2018 to 2026. This growth is driven by hair loss. Age, lifestyle changes, stress, genetic susceptibility, and other medical issues contribute. It treats hair loss well, however, there are pros and cons. It takes time and requires pre- and post-op checkups. Schedule regular follow-ups and aftercare. Hair transplants are costly, invasive, painful, and time-consuming. It’s slow. 1,500–2,500 grafts require four assistance and seven hours. Further, it takes 8-12 months post-transplant surgery to analyse the whole growth of a transplant.

This long-term solution may increase recovery costs. Some salons undertake hair transplants without a dermatologist or surgeon’s supervision. The process is difficult, thus only trained professionals should do it. Hair extensions gleam here. Hair density may be increased without surgery. If you can’t handle the hazards and treatment time, synthetic hair extensions aren’t for you.

They may make your hair look longer and thicker in no time. There are several hair extension alternatives to suit your demands. Hot and cold bonding is preferable for long-term use to clip-in extensions. Clip-ins, Tape-ins, Sew-ins, and i-Tips are popular hair extensions. Natural hair extensions are becoming better and easier to apply. Customers can buy and implant ethically sourced human hair for the best results.

Hair extensions are popular due to their range of styles and colours. Any good hairdresser can install them, unlike a hair transplant. These products may be helpful for those who can’t afford hair transplants, aren’t candidates or don’t want the negative effects.

They are still the best alternative for anyone who wants to enhance volume, try a new hairdo, or is balding. Custom hair extensions may help with hair loss. It’s cheaper than surgery and doesn’t risk infection or hair damage. Today’s natural hair extensions and attaching procedures make people more confident. Thus, wigs and hair extensions have survived hair transplantation advances.