6 Reasons Why You Should Include Pumpkin Seeds In Your Diet!

Pumpkin seeds are a nutrient powerhouse despite their small size. Pumpkin seeds are a sweet-tasting edible part of the pumpkin fruit. They are more commonly referred to as Pepitas. These seeds are extremely nutritious, and there are 6 reasons why you should incorporate them into your diet.

Pumpkin seed health benefits

Pumpkin seeds are an excellent source of magnesium, copper, protein, manganese, and zinc. However, as with many good things, there is a flip side. Unsupervised and excessive consumption of pumpkin seeds may have negative consequences. Pumpkin seeds promote sleep because they are high in tryptophan. Pumpkin seeds have also been shown in studies to have anti-cancer properties that can inhibit the growth of breast and prostate cancer cells.

Bones are strengthened

Pumpkin seeds contain a lot of magnesium. According to research, magnesium is beneficial to bone health and function. Its consumption increases bone mineral density. It lowers the risk of bone fractures and osteoporosis. The less mineral density there is in the bone, the weaker it becomes. With age, the likelihood of having weakened bones increases. As a result, older people can benefit from eating pumpkin seeds for their bone health.

One hundred grammes of pumpkin seeds contains approximately 262 mg of magnesium. This amount of magnesium is enough to meet 65% of your daily magnesium requirements.

Pumpkin Seeds Provides Antioxidants

Carotenoids and vitamin E are among the antioxidants contained in pumpkin seeds.

According to research, antioxidants can help to reduce inflammation and protect cells from free radical damage. Free radicals are highly reactive and unstable molecules found in the body. Free radicals cause cell oxidation, which damages the various essential elements present in a cell. As a result, eating antioxidant-rich foods can help protect you from a variety of diseases.

Enhances Immunity

Vitamin E and zinc are found in pumpkin seeds. As a result, they are beneficial to our immune system. Vitamin E strengthens the immune system and protects against a variety of infections.

It also aids in the fight against infections and strengthens the body’s overall immune system.

Beneficial to Heart Health

Pumpkin seeds contain a lot of unsaturated fatty acids, such as alpha-linolenic acid (ALA). According to research, ALA is good for your heart. The omega-3 fatty acid alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) It contributes to proper human development.

It prevents cardiovascular disease by assisting in the maintenance of proper heart rhythm and pumping. Blood clots are prevented as well by it.

Lower Blood sugar levels

Pumpkin seeds contain significant amounts of phenolic antioxidant compounds, including trigonelline, D-chiro-inositol, and nicotinic acid, which are insulin action mediators or insulin sensitizers.

Promotes hair growth

Has a positive anabolic effect on hair growth, possibly due to the phytosterols found in pumpkin seeds, which are known to inhibit 5-reductase.