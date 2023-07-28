A Peek into the ‘Tiger State of India’ on this Tiger’s Day!

Madhya Pradesh is home to more than 10% of the world’s tiger population as per the tiger census 2018



On International Tiger Day, celebrated annually on July 29th, we come together to raise awareness about the conservation of this majestic and endangered species. This day serves as a reminder of the urgent need to protect and preserve the world’s remaining tigers. Let us spotlight Madhya Pradesh, the ‘Tiger State of India’ a region that has made significant strides in tiger conservation. Home to six tiger reserves, Madhya Pradesh is a haven for these magnificent creatures, and its conservation efforts have garnered global attention as MP is home to more than 10% of the world’s tiger population as per the tiger census 2018.

Madhya Pradesh’s commitment to preserving its tiger population is evident in the latest tiger census. The state recorded a remarkable increase in the number of visitors’ testament to the tireless efforts of the MP Tourism Board to promote wildlife tourism on a national and international level. According to the 2018 census, Madhya Pradesh was home to an estimated 526 tigers.

Let us explore the six tiger reserves in Madhya Pradesh, each offering a unique and captivating experience for wildlife enthusiasts and nature lovers:

Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve: With its dense forests and ancient fort, Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve is not only a wildlife enthusiast’s paradise but also a historical and cultural treasure. The reserve is known for its high tiger density and offers the best chance statistically of spotting these elusive creatures. Apart from tigers, Bandhavgarh is home to leopards, deer, langurs, and over 250 species of birds.

Kanha Tiger Reserve & Pench Tiger Reserve: Known as the inspiration behind Rudyard Kipling’s “The Jungle Book, Kanha, and Pench are the most intriguing tiger reserves in the world. Kanha is a lush and sprawling habitat spanning over 940 square kilometers. The reserve boasts a thriving tiger population and is also home to various other species, including leopards, wild dogs, sloth bears, and the barasingha, an endangered species of deer however Pench is home to leopards, wild dogs, sloth bears, and the Indian wolf.

Satpura Tiger Reserve: Satpura Tiger Reserve is a sprawling wilderness spread across the Satpura Range, characterized by rugged terrains, deep valleys, and stunning waterfalls. This reserve offers a unique experience with its options for safaris boat rides. Alongside tigers, Satpura is also home to leopards, Indian bison, sloth bears, and various bird species.

Panna Tiger Reserve: Panna Tiger Reserve is renowned for its successful tiger conservation efforts after facing a major decline in tiger population in the past. With careful management and conservation measures, the reserve has witnessed a remarkable revival in its tiger population. Besides tigers, Panna is home to leopards, sloth bears, Indian vultures, and various reptiles and birds.

Sanjay-Dubri Tiger Reserve: Situated in the north eastern part of Madhya Pradesh, Sanjay-Dubri Tiger Reserve is a relatively new addition to the state’s tiger conservation efforts. This reserve is known for its dense forests, hilly terrains, and pristine beauty. It serves as a crucial habitat for tigers, leopards, sloth bears, and a range of bird species.

The conservation of these tiger reserves involves a holistic approach that emphasizes community participation, anti-poaching measures, habitat preservation, and raising awareness about the importance of wildlife conservation. The government of Madhya Pradesh, in collaboration with various organizations, has implemented stringent measures to protect these reserves and promote sustainable tourism.

The success stories emerging from these tiger reserves provide hope for the future of these magnificent creatures. However, the journey to safeguarding their existence is an ongoing one, requiring continued vigilance and support from all of us. Together, let us work towards ensuring a thriving and secure future for the wild cats of Madhya Pradesh and the world.