Mrunal Thakur’s Black Pantsuit With An Embellished Mesh Top Exudes Drama And Bling Factor!

Mrunal Thakur’s black pantsuit sets the tone for the boardroom meetings. Mrunal wore a black pantsuit with a black strapless bralette.

Mrunal Thakur has had a number of memorable fashion moments. Fans can see her love of fashion by simply scrolling through her Instagram.

Mrunal Thakur shows the rare ability to carry off any ensemble, from Old Hollywood-inspired gowns at the Cannes Film Festival to an androgynous-chic bodysuit. Her asymmetrical Barbie-inspired dress this week was just the beginning of her exploration into new and old styles, and now she’s aiming for a new one: dark glam.

Fashion is the name of the game when Mrunal Thakur enters the spotlight. Whether she’s dressed in gorgeous sarees, chic casual clothing, or glamorous gowns, this skilled actress understands how to make heads turn. And just when we thought she couldn’t get much cuter, she dropped a fashion bombshell on Instagram with her most recent photoshoot.

Thakur recently shared an Instagram carousel of her most recent fashion adventure. While being styled by Amandeep Kaur, the actor opted for the tried-and-true pantsuit look, but with a unique twist to enhance the appearance.

Outfit Details

Mrunal Thakur wore a all-black co-ord ensemble. A black strapless buttoned shirt with a well-fitted bodice and pockets was paired nicely with bootcut black slacks. Thakur looked gorgeous in a stunning black pantsuit by Rajesh Pratap Singh. The outfit, which included an oversized blazer and bootcut trousers, exuded boss-lady vibes. Not only that, but she added drama to her OOTD with a rhinestone-embellished mesh top layered over a strapless bralette. Her glittery net top underneath drew our attention, adding a touch of bling.

Thakur’s ensemble is a masterclass in layering: the bralette-and-blazer trend is typically symbolic of athleisure’s growing fashion supremacy, but Thakur’s sheer, studded top completely transforms the outfit. When paired with her elegant, dark styling, the sheer studded top elevates the casual blazer and slouchy trousers into the ideal night-out ensemble. It’s not often that two trends are merged so casually, but Mrunal Thakur does just that.

Acessories

She accessorised with black strappy heels with gold components, a striking set of bangles, exquisite gold earrings, and a stacked gold necklace to complete the ensemble. Mrunal chose a sleek and neat ponytail over compromising her attractive image.

Glam Picks

Mrunal’s glam game was also on point, with smokey eyelids encrusted with gleaming rhinestone work, with sculpted cheekbones, a crimson lip tint, and glittering eyes accented with precise eyeliner. The flawless poker-straight locks screamed sophistication.

Mrunal Thakur’s Work Front

Mrunal Thakur recently appeared in Lust Stories 2 alongside Angad Bedi. In addition, she is going to appear in the Telugu film Nani 30, opposite Natural star Nani. Furthermore, Mrunal is working on a project with Vijay Deverkonda. She also has the Hindi film Pooja Mera Naam in the works.