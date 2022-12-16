‘Baby On Its Way,’ Netizens Speculate Pregnancy After Spotting Katrina Kaif’s Baby Bump In A Body-Hugging Gown!

Bollywood couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal has been grabbing headlines since they got married. The two kept everyone on toes regarding their wedding details until they made it official through their social media handles. From the time of marriage, Kaif and Kaushal’s fans are speculating various theories about their pregnancy. Several reports floating in the media also claim the actress will soon bombard everyone with the good news. Now, Katrina’s recent appearance has added more fuel to this developing story.

The diva arrived at the recently held Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2022. She looked gorgeous in a long shimmery body hugging gown with a back slit and stone-studded hoops.

The 39-year-old posed for the cameras from different angles on the red carpet of the event. Some of her pictures soon started doing rounds on the internet as netizens got convinced that Katrina is pregnant. They tagged the bulged belly of actress in tight dress as ‘baby bump’.

One user stated, “She sure is pregnant..am already excited.” Another said, “Baby on its way.” A third user wrote, “She’s 3 months pregnant.” “Vicky bhai ka kaushal nazar aaraha hai,” read another comment.

During the night, Katrina won the Best Entrepreneur of the Year while her beauty brand lifted the Best Matte Blush award. Besides her, many stars like Kiara Advani, Rashmika Mandanna, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Janhvi Kapoor also graced the ceremony.

Workwise, Katrina Kaif was last seen in horror comedy Phone Bhoot alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She is coming up next with Tiger 3, Merry Christmas and Jee Le Zaraa.