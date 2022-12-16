‘Why Are You Focusing On My A**, My T**s,’ Malaika Arora Gets Upset When Paps Zoom At Wrong Angles!

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora is creating a lot of noise these days with her OTT show Moving In With Malaika. Now, the latest episode of the show has given so much more to talk about.

It is known to one and all that Arora’s way of walking is quite different from others. In the past, she has been called out multiple times for her duck-styled walk. Whenever the actress makes a public appearance, photographers show utmost interest in this particular trait of hers. In a recent episode of her programme, the 49-year-old hosted comedian Bharti Singh to whom she expressed her disappointment over behavior of the paparazzi when it comes to taking her pictures.

Talking about the awkwardness that she feels while being photographed by the shutterbugs at various events, Malaika shared that she has never scolded anyone unless someone pushed her or did anything wrong. But it really irritates her when they click images of particular parts of her body. “Yahan ke photos lo na (pointing towards the portion above her chest). They are clicking photos of this part and that part (points towards her chest and hips). The camera goes here and there. I have a problem with that.”

The Chaiyya Chaiyya star then asked angrily why paps focus on her a**, my t**s. The actress revealed that she is proud of her body. But then people say, If Malaika does not want to reveal her body, then she must wear clothes which cover everything. “Why? I want to wear such clothes. What is your problem? I will dress the way I want,” she added.

For the unversed, Moving In With Malaika is offering a lot of engaging content to viewers. It airs on Disney+ Hotstar from Monday to Thursday.