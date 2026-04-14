“BHAAVANDAR BOL DIYA?”: Ranveer–Sasur Ji Tag Team Drops A Cryptic Roast & Internet Screams — Was This a Dhruv Rathee Dig?!

Bollywood’s resident firecracker Ranveer Singh recently teamed up with none other than his father-in-law Prakash Padukone, and what followed was not just an ad, but a full-blown internet conspiracy starter pack. The quirky, tongue-in-cheek advertisement quickly went viral for its humour and odd little details that fans refused to ignore. What seemed like a fun collaboration soon turned into a decoding mission across social media.

“Bhavandar: The Tornado” — Coincidence or Clapback?

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Eagle-eyed fans spotted a poster in the background reading “Bhavandar: The Tornado.” And just like that, the internet did what it does best: connect dots that may or may not exist. Many believe this was a subtle, cheeky dig at YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, who had earlier criticised Dhurandhar and its sequel. The theory? “Bhavandar” (meaning storm/tornado) = metaphorical chaos = indirect jab at Rathee’s critique. No official confirmation, of course, but where’s the fun in that?

The ‘Dhurandhar’ Context You Can’t Ignore

The speculation isn’t coming out of thin air. Rathee had publicly criticised Dhurandhar, a film that later went on to smash box office records and become a massive commercial success. So when this mysterious poster popped up in an ad featuring Ranveer, fans immediately read it as a “we see you” moment aimed at critics.

Silence From The Camp

Neither Ranveer nor the makers of the ad have addressed these theories. And that silence? It’s only adding fuel to the already raging fan narratives. Was it intentional satire? A harmless Easter egg? Or just the internet overthinking again?

When Bollywood Meets Meme Culture

What’s fascinating is how seamlessly Bollywood is now blending into meme culture, where even a background prop can trigger viral debates. This ad didn’t just entertain, it invited interpretation. And in today’s digital age, that’s often more powerful than a direct statement.

So… Roast or Reach?

At this point, it’s all speculation wrapped in humour. But one thing is certain: This wasn’t just an ad, it was a conversation starter disguised as content. And honestly, Bollywood hasn’t had this much fun with ambiguity in a while.