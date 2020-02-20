Bigg Boss 13: Asim’s International Fan John Cena Objects Sidharth Shukla’s Win With A Cryptic Message!

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

It came as a surprise for everyone when John Cena shared a picture of Bigg Boss 13 winner Asim Riaz on his Instagram profile. Everyone was left questioning and the fact that such a big WWE superstar was rooting for Asim was in itself a victory for the contestant. And it wasn’t just once but John Cena posted the image twice to show his liking for Asim. However, on the day of the grand finale, Asim Riaz was beaten to victory by Sidharth Shukla. And while many of the fans showed their remorse and unhappiness stating the show as fixed and biased towards Sidharth Shukla, Asim was okay with what he received.

However, his international fan John Cena seemed a bit upset too and shared a cryptic message on his Instagram once again. Now, a cryptic post comes after Sidharth’s win. John Cena took to his Instagram and shared a

picture, in which an animated character can be seen saying “I object.”As usual, John Cena did not post a caption with the picture, and Asim’s fans interpreted it as him objecting to Sidharth’s win.

While one fan wrote, “I too object #fixedwinnersid,” another fan wrote, “Asim k harne pe object.” Take a look at John Cena’s post:

Meanwhile, Asim Riaz was overwhelmed with the support he received from John Cena while he was inside Bigg Boss 13 house. He thanked him for the same in an Inst post and wrote, “Thankyou @johncena for the support. I am speechless when i saw you shared my picture on your Instagram. Huge Huge fan sir! Respect!”