Jasleen Matharu Gets Miffed When Asked About Equation With Ex-Boyfriend Anup Jalota, Watch Her Epic Reaction

Bigg Boss 12 contestant Jasleen Matharu who grabbed a lot of eyeballs for faking her relationship with bhajan samrat Anup Jalota will now be seen as a contestant in the much-awaited show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. The show which came as a replacement of Bigg Boss 13 works on finding the best bride and groom for Paras Chhabra and Shenaaz Gill amongst a lot of suitors. In one of the leaked promos, Jasleen was seen trying to impress Paras with her seductive booty dance.

In the upcoming episode of the show, a co-contestant Heena Panchal who is also known as the lookalike of Malaika Arora questions Jasleen about her relationship with ex-boyfriend Anup Jalota. A miffed Jasleen later clears the air and says that he is her Guru. Heena asks Jasleen, “How is Anup Jalota ji”. While Jasleen turns red-faced after hearing the question, she tells, “Anup ji is my Guru ji”. To this Hina comes up with another question, “But didn’t you enter Bigg Boss 12 with him as a couple.” Jasleen hits back at her strongly saying, “For one boy (Paras), years of friendship has also started to question you.”

Captioning the promo the channel wrote, “#ParasChhabra ka dil jeetne ke iss competition mein kya #JasleenMatharu aur #HeenaPanchal ki purani dosti badlegi dushmani mein? Dekhiye inke beech ka yeh maha yuddh”.