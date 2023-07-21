Bigg Boss OTT 2: ‘Don’t Think She Will…’, Says Shafaq Naaz On Falaq Naaz’s Relation With Avinash Sachdev!

Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant, Avinash Sachdev is grabbing headlines since he marked his entry in the show. In one of the episodes, Avinash Sachdev confessed his feelings for his co-contestant, Falaq Naaz. However, Falaq didn’t reacted or said yes or no to Avinash. A report which is going increasingly viral on the internet claims that Avinash Sachdev and Falaq’s sister, Shafaq were in a short-term relationship with each other. Now, Shafaq Naaz has opened up on the same talking about the relation between Avinash and her sister Falaq Naaz. Read on to know how the events unfolded and ignited a controversy between the contestants.

Shafaq Naaz opens up about her sister Falaq’s relation with Avinash

In one of the interviews, Shafaq Naaz was inquired about the compatibility of Avinash Sachdev and Falaq Naaz. Talking about the same, Shafaq mentioned that Avinash and Falaq are indeed good friends.

She further added that contestants in the show need to build connections to be in the house, else otherwise people can’t live peacefully. Going vocal about the relationship part, Shafaq said that her sister Falaq has an introvert personality who won’t take any action about it. In her words,

“I genuinely don’t think. He is very good as a friend. They have a good bond, and she is more relaxed when she is with him. She gets peace, and she can be herself when she is with Avinash, and it is very important to survive in the Bigg Boss house. You have to have a bond. As that, I don’t think. As far as I know my sister, I don’t think she will do anything about it. But rest is up to her.”

When Avinash confessed his love for Falaq Naaz

In one of the episodes of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Avinash’s feelings for Falaq Naaz blossomed after the second week of the show. In a response, Falaq told Avinash that she is not interested and that she needs to prioritize other things in her life before making any decision related to relationship.

Interestingly, Falaq’s mother, Kehekshan is proud of her daughter and believes whatever decision she pursues will be in accordance to her family’s values.

If reports are to be considered, Avinash was involved in a secret relationship with Falaq’s sister, Shafaq Naaz. According to the source, the couple dated each other for six months. However, Avinash finished off and eventually backed out from the relationship.