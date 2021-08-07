Breaking! Yo Yo Honey Singh Breaks Silence On Domestic Violence Allegations, Says: “I Am Deeply Pained And Distressed”

Punjabi singer and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh is in trouble these days. In fact, his wife, Shalini Talwar, has been accusing him of many charges for some time now. Homey has been in the news for the same allegations.

Now, for the first time recently, Honey Singh broke his silence on the allegations and shared his official statement on social media. Taking to Instagram, the singer-rapper in the statement wrote, “I am deeply pained and distressed by the false and malicious allegations levied against me and my family by my companion/wife of 20 years, Mrs. Shalini Talwar. The allegations are severely odious.”

“I have never issued a public statement or press note in the past despite being subjected to harsh criticism for my lyrics, speculation on my health and negative media coverage in general. However, I see no merit in maintaining a studied silence this time because some of the allegations have been directed at my family- my old parents and younger sister- who have stood by me during some very difficult and trying times and comprise my world. The allegations are cynical and defaming in nature,” he said.

Singh said in the statement that he has been associated with the industry for over 15 years and has worked with artists and musicians across the country. “Everyone is aware of my relationship with my wife, who has been an integral part of my crew for more than a decade now and always accompanied me to my shoots, events and meetings,” he said.

“I strongly refute all the allegations but will not comment any further because the matter is sub-judice before the court of law. I have full faith in the judicial system of this country, and I am confident that the truth will be out soon,” wrote the popular recording artist.

“The allegations are subject to be proven and the Hon’ble court has provided me with an opportunity to reply to such allegation. In the meantime, I humbly request my fans and public at large to not draw any conclusion about me and my family until the Hon’ble Court pronounces a verdict after hearing both the sides. I am confident that justice will be served, and honesty will win. As always, I’m grateful for all the love and support of my fans and well-wishers, who inspire we to work hard and make good music. Thank You! Yo Yo Honey Singh,” he signed off.