BTS Is Officially On Hiatus Until 2025 To Fulfill Mandatory Military Service!

The biggest boy band is now ready to take up their military service later this year. There have been a lot of speculations on the same for a while now. But nothing was confirmed. BigHit Music has now officially given the statement of the members to join the military. They are currently in Busan for a concert.

According to the latest developments, it is now confirmed that BTS’ Soek Jin will apply for military service at the end of October 2022 after completing all the government procedures. The rest of the members will also complete their recent solo projects and will join the military service. The news is a little upsetting for their fans but they all are supporting BTS in their decision.

In the statement, BigHit said, “After the phenomenal concert to support Busan’s bid for the World Expo 2030, and as each individual embarks on solo endeavors,it’s a perfect time and the members of BTS are honored to serve.”

BTS will be back in 2025

According to the statement released by BigHit, BTS will comeback in 2025. They said, “The members of BTS are looking forward to reconvening as a group again in around 2025 following their service commitment…. Yet to Come(The Most Beautiful Moments) is more than a track from their latest album, it is a promise, there’s much more to come in the years ahead from BTS.”

This means that all the members are planning to go for mandatory military together and will come back in 2025. They are working on their individual projects for now. Soon after they will follow the enlistment procedure of the Korean government.