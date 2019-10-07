Elle Beauty Awards: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma And Janhvi Kapoor Are Slaying Their Thigh High Slits; See Pictures

Share

Bollywood stars put their most fashionable foot forward at the Elle Beauty Awards 2019, which was held in Mumbai on Saturday night. From Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma to Janhvi Kapoor, Bollywood actresses dazzled in thigh-high slits gowns at the event. As the three of them attend an event in the city, it looks like they all planned on getting all the attention to their slits, each differently showing on their outfits.

But the most eye-catchy thing to their gowns was the dangerously hot thigh-high-slit. Fellas, the ladies have officially boarded the thigh-high club as of Saturday gala night, when their fashion-forward gowns brought back the side-slit craze at the red carpet.

To start, with Kareena’s outfit she wore a perfect combination of orange and pink, and to that, she added a thigh-high slit, with basic makeup, and left her hair open. Bebo won the ELLE Icon award 2019 at the event. Following her, Anushka looked so gorgeous, as she wore a white off-shoulder ensemble and it was sheer at all the right places, making the outfit stunning and won the Impact trophy at the gala award. Janhvi Kapoor, on the other hand, was red carpet ready as well as she wore a metallic finish gown paired with a slit and a plunging neckline. Janhvi aced the red carpet look with a hint of fearless fun and won the Beauty Tastemaker of the year award at the event. See pictures:

On the work front, Anushka seems to be busy with her production work right now and hasn’t signed her next film just as yet. Kareena and Janhvi, on the other hand, have several projects lined up, including Takht, Good Newzz, Jawaani Jaaneman and a few more for Kareena while Janhvi has Takht, Dostana 2, RoohiAfza.