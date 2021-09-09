Lily Collins shared a series of pictures from her secret wedding on social media. ‘Emily in Paris’ actress announced her marriage to American director and writer Charlie Mc. They got married on September 4 in Dutton Hot Springs, Colorado, USA.

Lily Collins, who starred in Emily in Paris, married American filmmaker and writer Charlie McDowell in a small ceremony. Last September, Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell announced their engagement.

Lily uploaded a series of photos from her September 4 wedding to filmmaker Charlie in Dutton Hot Springs, Colorado, on her Instagram account to announce the news. In the photos, Lily Collins is dressed in a classic white bridal gown.

“I’ve never wanted to be someone’s someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife. On September 4th, 2021, we officially became each other forever. I love you beyond @charliemcdowell…,” Lily captioned the first picture that features the duo packing lips together after their ‘I dos’.

With another picture, Lily wrote, “What started as a fairytale, is now my forever reality. I’ll never be able to properly describe how otherworldly this past weekend was, but magical is a pretty good place to start…” In this picture, the happy couple is seen sharing a tender moment beside a waterfall located in the woods.

Within a few hours of being posted on the photo-sharing platform, the images had received over 3 billion likes. The comment area was inundated with emoticons and remarks from fans of the duo.

The couple dated for over a year before getting engaged in September 2020, according to Page Six. Charlie is the son of actors Malcolm McDowell and Mary Steenburgen, and Lily is the daughter of British music legend Phil Collins.

Meanwhile, Lily will play alongside Jason Segel and Jessie Plemons in Charlie’s directorial debut, Windfall. Emily in Paris season 2 will also feature her.