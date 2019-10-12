From Divyanka’s Ruffle Disaster To Hina Khan’s Gown: Best & Worst Dressed At The Gold Awards
Another much anticipated award show for the telly world is here. Yes , we are talking about the Gold Awards. These award functions are eagerly awaited by all the television fans as most of the TV stars attend this red carpet. Last night the Gold Awards 2019 were conducted and many TV stars graced it with their presence. As our tradition goes, we have once again brought to you the list of the best and the worst dressed stars from this award night.
HINA KHAN- BEST DRESSED
RUBINA DILAIK- WORST DRESSED
DIVYANKA TRIPATHI- WORST DRESSED
HELLY SHAH- WORST DRESSED
SURBHI CHANDNA- BEST DRESSED
SHRADDHA ARYA- BEST DRESSED
ERICA FERNANDES- WORST DRESSED
DEEPIKA GOYAL SINGH- WORST DRESSED
