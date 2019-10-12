From Divyanka’s Ruffle Disaster To Hina Khan’s Gown: Best & Worst Dressed At The Gold Awards

Share

Tweet

Pin 126 shares

Another much anticipated award show for the telly world is here. Yes , we are talking about the Gold Awards. These award functions are eagerly awaited by all the television fans as most of the TV stars attend this red carpet. Last night the Gold Awards 2019 were conducted and many TV stars graced it with their presence. As our tradition goes, we have once again brought to you the list of the best and the worst dressed stars from this award night.

HINA KHAN- BEST DRESSED

RUBINA DILAIK- WORST DRESSED

DIVYANKA TRIPATHI- WORST DRESSED

HELLY SHAH- WORST DRESSED

SURBHI CHANDNA- BEST DRESSED

SHRADDHA ARYA- BEST DRESSED

ERICA FERNANDES- WORST DRESSED

DEEPIKA GOYAL SINGH- WORST DRESSED