From Shah Rukh Khan To Karan Johar; Stars And Starkids Graced Aaradhya’s 8th Birthday

Actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s just turned eight-year-old daughter Aaradhya is one of the most popular star kids in Bollywood. Born in Bollywood’s most royal family, Aaradhya is always surrounded by the paparazzi. Recently, the Bachchan family celebrated their little girl’s birthday with all the lights and joy.

Many Bollywood celebrities including, Karan Johar, Yash & Roohi, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Abram Khan, Ritesh Deshmukh, Jenilia and their kids joined the birthday party. Dabboo Ratnani and Natasha Poonawalla also joined the party with their kids. Dressed in a pink gown, Aaradhya looked like a doll as she posed with her friends and mom, Aishwarya. Have a look at them:

Last year on November 16, 2018, the dotting father, Abhishek had wished his daughter by posting a beautiful illustration of Aaradhya with her parents and had written, “Happy birthday little princess! You are the pride and joy of the family. I pray you remain the ever smiling, innocent and loving girl that you are. Love you with all my heart…” and the other with a twinning picture of Aaradhya with her mommy, Aishwarya and he captioned it, “My beauties. A child’s birthday cannot be complete without appreciating her mother. For giving birth to her, For loving her, taking care of her and basically just being a Wonder Woman! To the Mrs.- thank you for giving me the greatest gift ever… Our daughter! And to my Angel- Happy Birthday again, Aaradhya. @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb”.

Aishwarya and AAradhya ar trolled a lot. Earlier, this Maa-Beti Jodi gets trolled for walking hand in hand and the trolls always try to give some parenting lessons to Aishwarya. On May 21, 2019 Ash and Aradhya spotted at the Mumbai airport as they returned from the Cannes. Trolls didn’t spare the celeb maa-beti Jodi even then and thus, they once again, became a victim of trolls. People started posting comments such as, “I may get hate for this comment but this is another level of nepotism..Taking your daughter to Cannes is fine..But even she dresses up and appears for the events..Why?” and “Overprotective mother. Let Aradhya have some freedom. Only then she will be independent”, which makes us wonder the need of these nasty comments. Take a look at some of the snapshots:

Coming back to the birthday, Aaradhya surely had fun.