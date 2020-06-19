By: Dr Amrinder Kaur Bajaj, MD

Is it all right to have sex during pregnancy?

Having sexual intercourse during pregnancy will not harm the fetus. You can continue right up to the onset of labor. As your abdomen enlarges, you may find inter­course more comfortable in positions that put less pressure on your abdomen like side by side or you on top. However, if you develop complications like bleeding/­pain, your doctor may ask you to avoid intercourse and nipple stimulation. These activities may cause contractions of the uterus and preterm labor.

How many times should a baby move in a day? How will I know that the movements of my baby are normal or not?

It is good to keep a track of the baby’s movements as it gives us a fair idea about its well-being. This does not mean that the baby should be moving all the time. Like us, it too needs periods of rest and sleep. Usually, fetuses are most active after the mother has had a meal or at night. Overall most mothers get a fair idea of how much their baby moves. Broadly speaking if the movements are less than 50 percent of the usual even for a day, you must visit your doctor. If there is any doubt, your doctor will ask you to keep a kick count for an hour after breakfast, lunch, and dinner. If there are 3-4 movements each time your baby is fine.

What sort of food should I avoid during pregnancy?

Foods to be avoided in pregnancy include fast foods and colas for their zero nutritive value. The dark-colored sodas like Pepsi have a high caffeine content that is not good for the baby. Unpasteurized cheese, unpasteurized milk, raw eggs, raw or undercooked fish (sushi), shellfish, and processed meats. These foods can cause infections like listeriosis, toxoplasmosis, and salmonella which in turn can lead to birth defects in the fetus or miscarriage. Certain fish like tuna, king mackerel may have high mercury levels that may affect the nervous system of the baby and are best avoided. Also, it goes without saying that unhygienic street food should be avoided for if you contract diarrhea, besides the disease process itself, medication can also be a problem. Mild medicines do not cure the problem and strong ones are harmful to the pregnancy so be cautious.

I am in the seventh month of my first pregnancy. My problem is that I have severe itching all over my body. Please tell me what is it due to and what should I do about it?

There is a condition called cholestasis of pregnancy due to a derangement in liver enzymes and that leads to severe itching. This can have a derogatory effect on the foetus. At times it can lead to intrauterine foetal death. Therefore, it has become the practice to induce labour pains in a woman with cholestasis of pregnancy two weeks prior to the due date. In the meantime, you will be prescribed medicines and lotions to decrease the itch and make your life more comfortable.

I would like to know how many Caesarean sections a woman can have.

Usually the maximum numbers of Caesareans that can be done are three. In special circumstances when there is no living issue one can undertake a fourth Caesarian section after exercising great caution.

What is BPS and why is it done?

BPS stands for biophysical score and it the baby’s first test. Depending on various parameters like heart rate, breathing movements, tone and amount of fluid around the baby, the foetus is given a score. If it gets full marks it means that there is no cause for worry. If not action has to be taken according to the situation. It is usually done when the pregnancy is considered high risk as in:

Diabetes mellitus/gestational diabetes

High BP

Decreased foetal movement

Being overdue

Previous stillbirth

IUGR (intra uterine growth retardation)

Any other complications in pregnancy

My ultrasound report at 14 weeks has shown that I have a low-lying placenta. Please tell me what is a low-lying placenta and it will affect my pregnancy.

The placenta is an organ that takes food and oxygen from the mother to the baby and waste products and carbon dioxide from the baby to the mother. It is usually situated somewhere in the upper part of the uterus and is delivered soon after the birth of the child. Occasionally, instead of being attached to the upper part of the uterus it lies low, towards the cervix (the mouth of the uterus). This could lead to bleeding from the vagina at times. To avoid this you should avoid intercourse, internal exami­nation, squatting, straining due to cough, constipation etc. As the pregnancy advances, the condition usually rights itself.

I am five months pregnant with my first child. Please tell me what is the best position to sleep in.

Try not to sleep on your back from the beginning of the fifth month onwards. This is because the growing uterus presses upon the big blood vessels that lie immediately behind it that may lead to breathlessness and fainting attacks. It also inhibits digestion. Sleeping on the side, especially the left side, increases the flow to the placenta thereby increasing the transfer of oxygen and nutrients to the baby optimising its growth. It also enhances the flow of blood to the kidneys which leads to better elimination of waste products.