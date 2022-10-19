High Odds In Sports Betting At 1 Win Uz

1win offers a variety of online gambling and sports betting. There are also card games such as poker, blackjack and roulette. The choice is very large and varied and will satisfy every player’s taste. But this article will only be an overview of the sports section.

Bookmaker 1 win uz is a new company which has become a favorite of many players. You can bet on a game of football, hockey, basketball, baseball, tennis and badminton. There is also a section on the website with TVbet, live betting and statistics.

Promotions

The bookmaker’s office has an interesting bonus programme for new users, as well as for experienced players.

The first to get a welcome gift. It is available to everyone who has made a first deposit. After that, 200% of the deposit amount will be credited to the bonus account.

Another promotion is the increase in the odds of the parlay. To get it, the player must win a bet of 5 or more events. In this case, he receives a bonus percentage towards his winnings. It should be noted that each event in a bet must be at odds greater than 1.3. The percentage is not fixed and depends on the number of events.

Lines, odds and types of bets

BK 1win offers the most popular sports such as basketball, football, hockey, volleyball, tennis, baseball, volleyball, boxing, biathlon and others. Apart from these, there are rarer ones such as water polo and floorball. Compared to other bookmakers, 1win has a good lineup, a wide range of sporting disciplines and a variety of tournaments.

Of note is the direction of cyber sports, Dota 2, StarCraft, Counter-Strike GO, League of Legends and Overwatch tournaments, to name but a few.

Betting types are standard, with the most popular ones being Express and Odds. The site also features live betting.

Betting is very easy. However, it should be noted that you cannot place express bets on a single game. They are designed for a minimum of two sporting events.

To place a bet, you need to go to the line, select the sport and the tournament. Then select the outcome with the correct odds. After that the bet will be added to the voucher. If it is a parlay, you need to go back to all the games and select the second match in the same way.

Now go to the “Coupon” section and activate the “Parlay” option. This will reflect the selection and the final odds. All you need to do is enter the amount and click on “Bet”.

Live betting

Compared to other bookmakers, 1win’s live betting mode is pretty good. Many events are streamed here and the list is quite extensive. The average live betting margin is between 8 and 9%.

The Live Betting login can be found at the top of the homepage. In the live betting mode, the odds can change quickly. It depends on the course of the game. So if you decide to place a bet, you should do so as soon as possible because the odds are corrected every second.

1win is a new, but already popular betting company that has already managed to win the love of the players. Moreover, it also combines the functions of a casino, which is very convenient and increases the variety.