Bigg Boss 16: Netizens Call Archana “Arshi & Rakhi Combo” OF The Season!

Archana Gautam has already won hearts all over India with her hilarious, entertaining acts, and language, and netizens are considering her the most entertaining contestant of this season. The show has already entered its third week, and there is no other contestant till now that can compete with Archana Gautam when it comes to entertaining people and making them laugh.

Whatever she does, it eventually turns out to be entertaining for the viewers. Not just entertainment, but viewers are also loving her for her realistic and straightforward nature. where viewers are finding everyone fake in the house, Archana Gautam is already receiving a lot of love and support for being the most unfiltered woman on the show. Being the most appreciated contestant of the season, Archana’s fan following has increased on social media. Audiences are considering her as a mixture of Bigg Boss’ ex-contestants “Arshi Khan and Rakhi Sawant” for being entertaining and realistic just like them.

Archana Gautam entered the show as a candidate in the Meerut elections and hilariously revealed that she got defeated them. Not just viewers, Archana also received a lot of appreciation from Shekhar Suman and other celebrity guests on the show for being fun and realistic. You may like her, or you may dislike her, but you can’t ignore her! This makes Archana Gautam the most unique personality of this season. Audiences are already considering her as one of the finalists, but let’s see what happens next because season 16 is just unpredictable!