Anupamaa: Vanraj Feels That He Has Failed As A Parent; Decides To Kill Adhik!

In the current episode of Anupamaa, Vanraj comes to learn about his daughter’s misdeeds and is shocked. On the other hand, Baa’s health deteriorates and everyone panics. Vanraj locks the Pakhi in the room, when she says that she will marry Adhik at any cost. Anupamaa, Ankush, Anuj, and Barkha reach Shah house, and after that, Baa regains consciousness. Baa starts crying as she cannot believe what Pakhi has done to them. Baa is not able to speak on this.

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Anuj tries to talk to Vanraj after seeing his dire condition. Barkha and Ankush promise to send Adhik to America. Pakhi overhears their conversations, and requests that they refrain from doing so. Seeing such shamelessness of Pakhi, the family gets shocked. Vanraj questions Pakhi about her courage, and she later apologises to her father.

And then, Vanraj decides not to send Pakhi to college. After that, Barkha reveals Adhik’s true intentions in front of Anuj. She tells Anuj that Adhik is only pretending to be in love with Pakhi as he has plans to snatch the Kapadia kingdom. Vanraj cries his heart-out and then tells Anupamaa that only Samar is left to prove them as the worst parents.

Vanraj wants to beat up Adhik and punish him. Anupama asks him to punish both Pakhi and Adhik. After which, Baa asks everyone to get Pakhi and Adhik married.

Adhik will come to Shah house to take up his responsibilities and will try to talk to Vanraj about his marriage with Pakhi. Anupamaa tells Adhik to leave. Vanraj is furious with anger, and his blood boils. He tries to strangle Adhik, but Samar pulls him back. In all this, Anupamaa wakes up, and she learns that it was a dream. What happens next, it’ll be known only in the upcoming episode of Anupamaa.