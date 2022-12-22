“I Keep Telling Varun Dhawan To Not Do The Film” Says Ranveer Singh On Raja Babu Remake

Ranveer Singh, a huge Govinda admirer, admitted that he would like to take on the starring role in the Raja Babu remake.

In addition to receiving praise for playing unorthodox characters such as Bajirao in Bajirao Mastani and Khilji in Padmaavat, Ranveer Singh also astonished fans with Simmba. Therefore, we are aware that people adore him in all of his personas and that they are equally excited about Cirkus, which will feature the lethal duo of Ranveer and Rohit Shetty.

However, the Bollywood celebrity was candid about the kinds of movies he would like to appear in. It’s not surprising that Ranveer, a self-described Govinda lover, wants to be a part of the actor’s film remakes; it appears Raja Babu, which also stars Karisma Kapoor, is the one he has his eye on.

Ranveer Singh opens up about wanting to do Raja Babu remake; says, “I keep telling Varun Dhawan to not do the film”. Raja Babu portrayed Govinda as an uneducated man who falls in love with Karisma Kapoor’s attractive and intelligent character. Govinda was treated lavishly by his mother in this role. The songs from the 1994 film, including “Sarkaiye Lo Khatiya”, “Ui Amma Ui Amma,” and “Mere Dil Na Todo” became some of the biggest chartbusters of the time. Regarding his participation in the Govinda-Karisma Kapoor-starring rom-com, Ranveer Singh was cited by sources as having asked his buddy and fellow actor Varun Dhawan to decline any offers to take part in a remake.

Regarding his next movie Cirkus, Ranveer Singh will play two roles in this Rohit Shetty production. The movie, which will be released on December 23, also stars Varun Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Murali Sharma, and Johnny Lever.