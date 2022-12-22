‘Blatant Racism’: Netizens Brutally Slam American TikToker For Calling Priyanka Chopra ‘Foreign-Born B+ Lister’!

Priyanka Chopra is a global star. She has a huge fandom. Given her popularity, The Sky Is Pink actress is always under media scrutiny. Her street-spotting pictures are regular on the internet. The actress herself is quite active socially.

However, Priyanka was accused of selling pictures of her and her husband Nick Jonas. It was from Christmas shopping in New Jersey to the paparazzi. It was published by an American TikToker on a news portal.

A TikTok user with the username @thekylemarsia called Priyanka Chopra a ‘foreign B+ Lister.’ She accused her of selling her photos. But, this did not go well with the netizens. They trolled her mercilessly.

In one of her videos, the TikToker said that the recent pictures from New Jersey were actually clicked by Priyanka Chopra’s manager. They were sold to publishers. The TikTok user further added that like every good PR couple, they got a spot in Daily Mail. They waited for the staged pictures. The Tik Toker had a client in Montclair, New Jersey. She spent so many nights in the hotel and this was emotionally damaging.

She said, “I love how it says, ‘before uploading her Insta story, Priyanka and Nick were spotted picking up a few items in Montclair, New Jersey.’ No one is spotted in Montclair, New Jersey.”

The video became viral. The American TikToker called Priyanka Chopra a foreign-born B+ Lister. Netizens slammed the Tiktoker. They commented fiercely.

They commented, “How f*ck she knows who even got money is beyond me. She is def jealous,” “Paps are not new but this woman expects us to believe that multi-millionaire PC wants money from selling her pics. I sense bitterness and racism. Fake news” etc.