“It Is A Very Dark Place”, Know Why Seema Said This On Her Divorce With Sohail Khan!!

When Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh separated after 24 years, this news was no less than a big shock for the fans. Both of them got married in 1998 and after 24 years both of them parted ways. Everyone wants to know after all, why they finally decided to get divorced. In the midst of all this, an interview of Sohail Khan’s ex-wife Seema Sajdeh has come to the fore, in which she openly spoke about her divorce. She told that for what reason both of them got divorced.

With regard to Seema Sajdeh and Sohail Khan, it was never felt that both of them could get divorced. Everyone wanted to know why both of them got divorced. In the midst of all this, Seema Sajdeh gave an interview to a media house. She spoke openly on the matter of divorce. She said, “I had to drown in thinking about this matter, I would have done it. It is a very dark place in which you can easily get lost. This is what drives me forward in life”.

Apart from this, Seema Sajdeh further said, ‘Children, family members, brothers and sisters, no one will be able to see you like this. That’s why you are constantly worried about that person. This is the reason why I have started looking at life from a positive perspective. I have removed all negativity from me”.

At the same time, Seema ended the talk and said, ‘Now I have reached that point in my life, where I do not care about anything. People know what the limits are. Who is his family? My parents, kids, siblings and people around me know who they are. I am going to be true to myself. I have zero filter”.