Jamai Raja Fame Actor Ravi Dubey’s Transformation Shocks The Internet: Checkout!

Renowned TV and film star Ravi Dubey is now in the spotlight. Actually, Ravi Dubey made headlines for his looks. His avatar surprised everyone. Ravi Dubey looks very old and weird in the last photo we saw. If not mentioned, it might be hard to find here. In fact, this image is taken from Ravi Dubey’s upcoming film, the most complex character of his career, and the picture speaks for itself.

Ravi Dubey Transformation shocks everyone

This transformation of ‘Jamai Raja’ fame Ravi Dubey’s character required not only an external transformation, but also a mental transformation. On the occasion of his birthday, Ravi Dubey shared the first post of this film, in which he appears fierce and different. Soon after, he shared another poster in which he was difficult to identify. Now, the new glimpse that has emerged is also surprising.

Ravi Dubey to Work in film associated with Scientist

There are rumors that Ravi is planning to internationalize his film and not be limited to Pan India only. Let us tell you that Ravi and his wife Shargun made this film together. Ravi talked a lot about his new bohemian look in an interview with Attacks. In this conversation, he said that this is an experimental film and very few such films were made.The name of this film is associated with the name of the scientist, but the story is different. He didn’t say much about the film, but said it was named after a scientist named Michael Faraday. Whatever the story, he still kept it a secret.

Ravi Dubey Shocking Transformation needed mental health

Ravi’s transformation for this movie is fantastic. In the same conversation, He said that for the role, he needed to focus more on psychological transformation than physical transformation. Ravi said he worked hard on this look. As I trained to show toned muscles and worked hard to gain weight, my physical activity decreased.