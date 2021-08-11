Bollywood insiders have given their insights into the matter. Trade expert Komal Nahta says, “Long back, it was a popular destination, but it died down due to terrorism. Now, the government is trying to make people feel safe about going there, and that’s why they’re giving some incentives, which is a great move.”

“Now, it’s time to rectify the narrative,” notes producer Ashoke Pandit.

He further asserts, “The film policy will encourage the film industry to go to the state, and have a ripple effect on tourism as well while giving work to local people. Showbiz is the best industry to rope in tourism… just look how PK changed the entire economy of Ladakh. The state has suffered for 30 years because of conflict, and now things are better, and we need to show that.”

Praising the new film policy, director Aijaz Khan says, “Earlier, we used to take all the equipment. But if we get it all from there, it will really help. It is a very good idea. It is a positive sign for everyone planning to shoot in the state.”

Hami Auto Productions arranges shoots in the J & K regions. A team member of this production, Pratyusha Sharma feels now people will think twice before going to international destinations to recreate the beauty of Kashmir. Sharma is currently in talks with many Bollywood makers to plan a ‘look around the place’ visit to the state.

“The policy will ensure that more than 50% of the project is shot in the state. Normally, people come to Kashmir for a small sequence. Now, there’s a scope for filmmakers to plan more scenes and a longer schedule. Also, the myth that the state isn’t safe needs to be removed. People from Bollywood know that, but the south film industry is still hesitant to come. We need to tackle it first,” adds Sharma.

Kashmiri actor and filmmaker Mushtaaque Ali Ahmad Khan also added his views to the new beginnings. He says, “It’ll help the state become a shooting destination, and gain tourism, make things better for the hotel and transport industry”.

Some of the recent films which got shot in the valley of Kashmir are Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Tubelight, Uri: The Surgical Strike, and Kalank, Presently Aamir Khan is shooting his next Laal Singh Chaddha there.