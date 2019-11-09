Kangna Ranaut Dances Her Heart Out As She Performs Himachali Folk Dance “Nati” At Her Brother’s Engagement

Kangna Ranaut’s brother, Aksh got engaged to his lady love and the pictures from their engagement ceremony is going crazy viral. We loved how beautiful the engagement ceremony looked. Rangoli had taken to Twitter to share the pictures of her brother and would-be bhabhi and wrote, “Dear friends please bless them for their new beginnings.”

Yesterday on November 8, 2019, Kangna’s official Instagram page posted pictures from the ceremony. In one of the pictures, we can see Kangna in a beautiful golden banarasi saree. She accessorised her look with a choker neckpiece, subtle makeup and bright red lips. Take a look:

And now we have caught hold of a video in which Kangna can be seen performing a Himachali folk dance “Nati” along with her mom, sister Rangoli at her brother’s engagement. Along with Kangna, her sister-in-law and other family members can also be seen shaking a leg on the dance floor. Rangoli had captioned the video as, “Friends who are curious about pahadi group dance form Natti, here’s a glimpse of it, elderly gentleman in a pahadi hat is our grandfather Shri Barahmchand Ranaut ex IAS officer.”

Friends who are curious about pahadi group dance form Natti, here’s a glimpse of it, elderly gentleman in a pahadi hat is our grandfather Shri Barahmchand Ranaut ex IAS officer 🙏 pic.twitter.com/HxQRZHZa3s — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) November 8, 2019

In an interview with Telegraph Kangna had once talked about her childhood and said, “What a Bengali family can’t even think of, my family was like that! (Laughs) Back home in the mountains (Kangana hails from Bhambla in Himachal Pradesh), we had no connection with music and dance was considered vulgar. Studying arts was for students who couldn’t make it to medical entrance… the 30 per cent types. Jo kuch nahin karte hai woh arts karte hai! (Laughs) Films weren’t considered good. In Himachal, we had very few theatres and people who went there were considered to be shady, and girls could definitely not go.”

Kangna had also talked about her childhood with siblings and said, “Haan… jo kahin ke bhi nahin hote hai! (Laughs) My sister (Rangoli) and brother (Akshat) have a lot of childhood pictures, but I hardly have any. I have to look for my pictures as a kid in some relatives’ wedding album or something…. When I was born, it was like, ‘Achha, chalo.’”

She further went on to add, “I was told there were different rules for me and different rules for my brother, and I found myself constantly rebelling against that. I was born with a very strong sense of being a life on my own. I always questioned this difference. People would constantly root me into physicality. Like when I would wear jeans, my grandmom would keep telling me, ‘Look at your hips! With those hips, you shouldn’t be wearing jeans anymore!’ I didn’t understand these things. There was also a sense of not belonging there. When my house was being renovated, there was a room for my brother, but none for me. My parents were certain that they would get me married and I would leave soon. So there was a constant feeling of insecurity.”

Here’s extending our heartiest congratulations to the newbie couple.