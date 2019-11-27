Kareena Kapoor Expresses Her Concern Over Taimur Being Constantly Papped, Says, “He Doesn’t Want To Be Clicked”

Despite the fact that Taimur is a two-year-old kid, Taimur is a star now. Taimur’s popularity and how paparazzi wait to get one good click of him. Taimur has outlived his superstar parents’ stardom and now Saif Ali Khan’s and Kareena’s every interview turns into Taimur Ali Khan’s chitchat session. Without even a single screen presence Taimur has a huge fan base drooling over him and there are several fan pages dedicated to him. And his immense popularity does bother his star parents.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla has revealed her concern over Taimur being photographed every now and then. She further revealed that it has affected him and stated, “Of course (it affects them). Even if we want to take pictures, Taimur sometimes says ‘No photos’. He has learnt to say that. He’s constantly being watched and he realises he’s being clicked now. This culture has been there for a while now and nobody is asking anyone not to do their job. But we are just asking for a little space because they are children and we want them to grow up in an environment which is safe and secure, where they can be the way they want to be.”

Speaking about Saif’s reaction to it, Kareena had revealed, “He does and tries to keep cool and calm. He requests them to give him his space and that’s the only thing he can do, being a public figure. I don’t want him to grow up in a way where I’m covering my child’s face. I think that would scar him even more. He would be ‘Why are you doing this?’ That’s not normal.”

In another interview when asked about Internet’s obsession with Taimur, Kareena had stated, “Honestly, I’ve never held back anything. He’s practically all over the place. But he’s just 17 months old, so, let him grow up and have his life. I want him to have a normal upbringing and I totally understand that it’s tough to have it in today’s time but it is okay. I am letting him be. I can’t stop him from anything and I will not stop him from having a normal life at all.”

Talking about her viewpoint on Taimur’s future education Kareena had revealed to Romedy Now’s The Love Laugh Live Show that she and Saif have been thinking about sending Taimur to boarding school. The actress herself studied in a boarding school in Dehradun and she had gone on records to say that she had loved the experience. Even her husband Saif had studied in a boarding school from the age of 7 till he was 17.

Further speaking about their decision Kareena had revealed, “We both are pretty much in for it. The life in Mumbai, the life we have in the movies might push us to the point. Right now, I can’t have people trailing him around. It just bothers me when people say, ‘oh I look at Taimur’s picture and it makes me happy’ I find it little weird also because I don’t look at other kids’ pictures and say it makes me happy. It is just the way I am.” She added, “It will be great if he can have a normal life, though we are trying as much as we can.”

Karisma Kapoor had once opened up on Taimur Ali Khan and the paparazzi’s addiction to clicking his pictures. She had revealed that being a star kid comes with its own baggage and it’s really difficult for them to lead a normal life. She had stated, “Often we try to give our children a normal life, and they are very normal while at home and school. Only when they face the shutterbugs do they wonder what is happening.”

