Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most versatile actresses in Bollywood and has proved her mark with exceptional acting. However, she was mocked by many for her acting in movies like Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Now, in a recent interview, Kareena Kapoor opened up about her role in K3G. she said that she felt stupid playing the character of Poo.

In an interview with BBC Asia network, Kareena talked about playing Poo. She said, “It’s so strange that after 20 years, it’s actually still coming back in a way, in 2020, because- like you said- it’s pop culture. It’s a character that somehow, I don’t know how, it just connected with the youth then and it connects with the youth now. If I really can say, actresses will always do different kinds of parts but you’ve never seen a character like Poo. You’ve never seen somebody who is so blasé and just speaks her mind.”

During the same interview, Kareena was asked if she felt stupid playing those scenes. she replied, “Yeah, I was like, Karan what are you making me do?”

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Laal Singh Chadha along with Aamir Khan. The film is the remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump, it is scheduled to December 2020 release.

