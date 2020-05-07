Loading...

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are the hottest couple and indeed the royal one. The two have been quite vocal about their marriage and what keeps them glued together. They look stunning hot together and in a recent chat show, the two revealed what keeps the spark in their marriage alive.

A few weeks ago, Saif Ali Khan appeared on Kareena’s Radio Show ‘What Women Want’ where he made some interesting revelation about their relationship and marital life. During the show, Kareena asked many questions about his work life, parenting and his married life. In one of the questions, Saif gave an interesting answer which made Kareena blush on the show. During the chat show, Kareena asked Saif, “What is the one thing that people must do in their married life. Something that keeps the spirit going in the middle of the marriage?”

In response, Saif said, “Role Play.” At the same time, Kareena started blushing and said, “Actually , we have talked on our show on almost every possible topic, so it is fine too.” To that Saif said t hat he was just joking.

Saif added, "If you keep doing something different in your life, then there remains a freshness. So that when you meet at the end of the day, something happens. Continually doing the same things makes marriage boring. At the same time, I feel that it should not take too much pressure to maintain this spark. You cannot always maintain your charm."