Famous for her bold and extremely candid honest interviews, Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most loved and looked-upon actresses in the industry. The way she carries herself, her choice of films and blunt interviews Bebo is a total fire bombshell. A BTS video from her radio show “What Women Want 2.0” has been going crazy viral where she can be seen throwing starry tantrums. Kareena Kapoor Khan Lashes Out At Her Staff For Not “Steaming Her Dress Properly” Netizens Say, “She Is Treating People Like Servants

An Instagram page posted behind the scenes video of Mrs. Khan where she is seen misbehaving with her staff in between shots while shooting for her talk show “What Women Wants”. The video starts with Kareena Kapoor Khan saying, “Today’s look is very nice naa,”while her eyes is still glued to her phone. In the later part of the video, she is seen telling, “Prakash thode coffee daalon na isme,” in a harsh tone. As the video continues Bebo continues to misbehave with her staff.

Bebo seems to be really annoyed with her staff and is seen lashing out at her team saying, “Don’t stress me about dates.. Naina, Tomorrow is my anniversary don’t stress me on the day.”Bebo then lashes out at her stylist Laxmi and says, “Ahhh , Laxmi why is my dress creasing like this, you haven’t ironed it, are but press iron kyun, use a garment steamer na yaar and I hope I don’t want this problem in night outfit.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-9r9IEh3CN/

Well, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s misbehaving with her staff seems to have irked her fans. One wrote, “How rude is she …. Manners doesn’t cost a thing.” While another user wrote, “So rude, she treating other people like they are servants, even to servants you don’t have rights to order like this I don’t like her anymore”

https://www.instagram.com/p/B96xf_TFZYu/

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Angrezi Medium and is all set to star in Laal Singh Chadda, Takht and Veere Di Wedding 2.