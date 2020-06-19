It is normal for girls to experience boobs growing while around nine or 10 years old. You may be first in your family or even in your class to feel it. You might have some curiosity or even worry to know more about it. Just sit relaxed, here are some points of your interest.

Age of growth

They start around nine-10 years onwards up to 15 years or so but in some cases keep growing in the 20s also. The exact time of growth may vary depending on many factors including genetic and ethnic background. Your boobs are made mostly of fat tissues.

Shape and size of boobs

Like every individual’s face is not exactly identical, the shape and size of your boobs may be different from others’ – even your own sister’s. Even the two boobs may be of different sizes specially when you are having puberty. Some may have small boobs. Not a concern, embrace what you have.

Lumpy boobs

You might notice a lump (or lumps) on your breast. There is a misconception that all lumps are cancerous. Most girls may have it due to hormone changes or change in breast tissues. Besides, some may have fluid filled sacs called cysts. They normally appear and disappear. But if it persists and hurts or makes skin pucker you must see a doctor.

Soreness in boobs

Hormonal fluctuations during periods might cause soreness in boobs. Soreness may be due to rubbing with clothes particularly during your sports.You may feel uneasy. Try a cold compress. If soreness does not vanish or persists after periods or you have pains, you must consult a doctor.

About your nipples

Dark nipples

Never worry if your nipples are dark. There is a ring of colour around your nipples called the areola. Some may have skin- coloured nipples and some may have dark nipples. Some may be smooth, others may be wrinkly or smooth or normal. There are four types of nipples.

Hairy nipples

Don’t panic if you notice a few hairs around your nipples. Most of you have those very tiny hairs around areolae. If you are so particular about it you may get away with proper tweezing. But if you have too many hairs around nipples, it may be due to a hormonal imbalance and you need to see a doctor.

Flat nipples

Your nipples do not protrude at all.

Normal nipples

Your nipples just project outwards by a few millimetres.

Puffy nipples

Your nipples are flat but areolae are raised.

Some Common misconceptions

Birth control affects boobs: Some feel birth control measures increase the size of boobs. This is false. There is practically no connection between them.

Hard nipples: Nipples are full packed nerves endings. Sometimes they might be harder due to climate changes, touch or when aroused. Even if you do not ever have hard nipples, do not worry.

Sensitivity concern: Some might have doubts that sensitivity depends on the size of boobs. Not at all, there is no relation between their size and sensitivity.

Self examination: Do boobs need regular self examination ? It is not necessary to have regular self- examination. But it is always better to be conscious and careful about it particularly in case of any abnormal change – viz persistent lump, pain, discharge, inward sinking of nipples etc.

Breast augmentation: Do you need breast augmentation? Any breast augmentation or reduction or lift must be done only after proper medical advice and not just as a cosmetic procedure.

Boob piercing: Better say no to it. It may cause infection and/or nerve damage.