Korea Tourism Organization Brings Korea To Indian Homes Through KXperience

KXperience: The first ever online consumer engagement initiative, organized by Korea Tourism Organization to celebrate the Hallyu wave in India & to stay connected with Korea.

In tune with the flourishing Korean wave in India, Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) has collaborated with multiple brands for a series of virtual Korean experiences, along with the social media contest and special offers on Korean products for the Indian travelers and Hallyu fans. With the current prevailing travel restrictions due to the pandemic, KTO decided to step forward and get Korea to its Indian audience. Started on 17th September 2021, the event aims to create an experience that can be enjoyed by the travel seekers and Korea lovers until 15th November.

The event is designed as a perfect Korean escapade comprising of K-Food, K-Pop, K-Beauty, K-Drama and Korean product discount offers.

The K-Pop experience is a collaboration between KTO and AleXa, the rising K-Pop star from Korea and Shraey Khanna, a renowned dancer, choreographer, and singer from India. The Korean artist will be seen showcasing signature Korean dance moves where in return Shraey will be seen mirroring the Korean vibes with a dash of Bollywood nuance to it.

The K-Food experience will feature a well-known Bollywood female actor taking up the challenge of cooking delicious Korean meal in the popular OTT web series Star vs Food on Discovery+.

The K-Beauty experience in collaboration with Innisfree, an eco-friendly makeup brand from the beautiful Jeju Island in South Korea will showcase some Korean skincare tips in the masterclass.

The K-Drama, as it says it all, will show the unescapable Korean drama obsession taking over India especially in the lives of popular influencers who come from different walks of life like fashion, beauty, food, and entertainment.

The four KXperience elements: K-Pop, K-Food, K-Beauty and K-Drama will boil down to a pan-India social media contest– The K Challenge, which will be hosted on www.kxperience.bookmyshow.com powered by BookMyShow, India’s leading entertainment destination. BookMyShow has conceptualized, designed and executed the entire microsite for the challenge. The consumers would need to recreate their own versions inspired by the KXperience elements and upload the content on their social media channels with the event hashtags. Exciting gifts like Samsung phones, tablets and KTO special KXperience box awaits the winners.

In addition to these series of virtual experiences, to meet the Indian masses’ demands for a Korean lifestyle taste, KTO has also collaborated with Korikart.com and CulturaGo offering special discounts on Korean products and online culture courses. Furthermore, a much-anticipated virtual tour is in the pipeline for KTO.

Commenting on the announcement Mr. Young-Geul Choi, Director, Korea Tourism Organization, New Delhi office, said, “We have noticed the increasing trend for Hallyu wave in India, especially during the pandemic, when K-Drama, K-Food and K-Pop engaged many Indians. So, we thought of coming up with a series of events which could keep Indian travelers and Hallyu lovers connected with Korea, till the time travel restrictions are lifted and they are able to travel to the destination. With the KXperience project and our collaboration with multiple brands, we wish to bring Korea to comfort of Indian homes.”