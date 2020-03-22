Mahira Wants To Marry Paras Chhabra And Hook-up With Siddharth Shukla; Paras, Are You Listening?

Share

Ever since Paras Chhabra entered the Bigg Boss 13 house, he portrayed that he is the ‘Romeo’ of the house due to his flirtatious personality. Everyone knew Paras aka casanova of the house was sharing a romantic relationship with co-contestant Mahira Sharma the duo had shared an adorable bond together, and he already had a girlfriend Akanksha Puri outside the house. After seeing them getting close, cozy and indulging in PDA, she has often expressed her point of view on her boyfriends inside the Bigg Boss house and finally parted ways.

Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra’s friendship inside the Bigg Boss 13 house started from being strangers to the best of friends and the two was always a hot topic of discussion on the internet from their mushy moments to fight like kids. The duo bonded like crazy, making so many people wonder if they will start dating once they will be out from the house. In fact, Paras had even announced his breakup with his model Gf Akanksha Puri on National Television while he was inside Bigg boss 13 houses.

Now, in the latest interview with Bollywoodlife, the young lady said she always idolized Gauahar Khan and wanted to be strong as she is. Mahira said that haters will always be there, it is upto you to stay unaffected. The lady spoke about how it was tough to shoot sad scenes with Paras Chhabra as they always laugh together. When asked whom will she kill, hook-up and marry among Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra. To which the latter replied that she would kill Asim, marry Paras and hook-up with Siddharth Shukla.

Speaking to SpoptboyE about Paras and Akanksha’s relation, Mahira doesnt seem happy with the way Akanksha went about in the press. She took Paras’s side and stated that, “Agar aap sachcha pyaar karte ho, aap apne partner ko neeche nahi giraoge. You’ll wait for that person to come out first.” However, upon their exit, both Mahira and Paras stuck to their claims of just being good friends and it seems like Paras Chhabra didn’t win the show but he got his hands full on new projects and one of his current show Swayamwar is doing good in terms of TRP.